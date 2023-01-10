ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :In a positive move forward signifying pakistan stock exchange's (PSX) efforts to promote increased women participation, gender equality and adopting gender-responsive policies, psx has become a signatory of Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

According to PSX press release received here, WEPs, the founding partners of which are UN Women and UN Global Compact, are a set of principles aimed at advancing gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community.

WEPs provide guidelines for corporates to deliver on gender equality standards of the 2030 agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). More information on UN SDGs is accessible at: https://sdgs.un.org&https://www.undp.org/sustainable-development-goals.

The WEPs constitute of seven basic principles to leverage the corporate world towards the goal of achieving a society prioritising gender equality, sustainability and growth. These seven principles are leadership, equality, health and safety, education & training, transparency, community, and markets.

Speaking at the occasion of PSX becoming a signatory of WEPs, MD & CEO PSX, Farrukh H. Khan, said by becoming a signatory of Women Empowerment Principles, we have sent a strong message that PSX was committed to and supports gender equality and women empowerment.

PSX has therefore reinforced its commitment to becoming a model corporate for attracting greater talent, regardless of gender or any other considerations, he said adding gender equality was a prerequisite for progressive societies and businesses, encapsulating the standards of sustainability and growth.

"Pakistan Stock Exchange, learning from the Women Empowerment Principles, will be focused on further strengthening our policies of gender equality, sustainability and growth. As a frontline regulator and listed entity, we believe that adopting these principles will help augment the business of the exchange while caring for the community, thereby becoming a positive force for change," he said.

He said, while adhering to international best practices in terms of all functions, PSX would now be able to become a role model for listed companies in this particular domain as well.

Sharmeela Rassool, UN Women Pakistan, appreciated PSX for becoming a signatory of WEPs and said UN Women believes organization like PSX plays a leading role in shaping attitudes, challenging discrimination, harmful practices and developing a workplace where everyone is valued.

This signing will create a real impact on gender equality through commitment and action, She added.