PSX Boom Indicative Of Economic Stability: FCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President (SVP) Qaisar Shams Gucha has said the boom in psx is indicative of the much-needed economic stability and it would convince foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.

Commenting on the historic increase in PSX, he said it had set new records within this month and the process was continuously going on. He appreciated the economic strategy of the present government and paid tribute to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

He said that increase in exports had also provided a solid ground to further trim the policy rate which would help industrialists to get cheap capital for the latest machinery and technology particularly for the import substitution industry.

He said that this situation would also play a key role in improving the quality of their exportable surplus in addition to bringing down import bill.

He said that economists were expecting that PSX would cross the limit of one lac points by June 2025 but the recent improvements are indicating that probably this target could be achieved during this year.

He said that economic indicators would further gain strength and GDP growth would also be more than the projected targets.

