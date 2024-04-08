PSX Closed At Historic High Level Of 69,619 Points
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 07:35 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1203.20 points, a positive change of 1.76 percent, closing at historic level of 67,619.99 points against 68,416.78 points the previous trading day
A total of 335,825,036 shares valuing Rs.15.315 billion were traded during the day as compared to 388,751,782 shares valuing Rs. 17.882 billion the last day.
Some 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 202 of them recorded gains and 121 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.
In PSX, the three top trading companies were PTCL with 33,757,114 shares at Rs.
17.02 per share, the Searle Company with 21,100,371 shares with Rs.61.86 per share and WorldCall telecom with 18,139,120 shares at Rs.1.38 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.150.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,350.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs.48.88 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,565.86.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.49.93 per share closing at Rs.615.80, followed by Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited with Rs.35.00 decline to close at Rs.550.00.
