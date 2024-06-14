PSX Closed At Historic High Level Of 76,706 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 06:34 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 498.61 points, a positive change of 0.65 percent, closing at historic level of 76,706.77 points against 76,208.16 points the previous trading day
A total of 395,897,996 shares valuing Rs.21.366 billion were traded during the day as compared to 635,525,117 shares valuing Rs. 30.745 billion the last day.
Some 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 160 of them recorded gains and 205 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 74 remained unchanged.
In psx, the three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 23,043,838 shares at Rs.
4.62 per share, the WorldCall telecom with 22,436,438 shares with Rs.1.32 per share and Air Link Commun with 17,995,732 shares at Rs.80.37 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.89.24 per share price, closing at Rs.7,097.92, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs.49.79 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,598.99.
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.50.66 per share closing at Rs.802.06, followed by Pakistan Services Limited with Rs.38.48 decline to close at Rs.804.40.
