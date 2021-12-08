PSX closes at 43,846 points

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) went down slightly by 6.62 points, a negative change of 0.02 percent, closing at 43,846.87 points against 43,853.49 points on the last working day.

A total of 233,176,182 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 229,378,386 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.005 billion against Rs8.372 billion the previous day.

As many as 350 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 134 of them recorded gain and 196 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 57,473,762 shares and price per share of Rs6.70, Telecard LimitedXB with a volume of 21,823,000 and price per share of Rs15.57 and Treet Corporation with volume of 11,110,500 and price per share of Rs41.45.

Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs47.15 per share, closing at Rs1671.68 whereas the runner up was Blessed Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs30.74 to Rs450.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs140 closing Rs5250 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs74.90 to close at Rs925.