PSX Closes At 45,736 Points

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

PSX closes at 45,736 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) remained slightly bearish on Monday, losing 12.89 points, with a negative change of 0.03 per cent, closing at 45,736.26 points against 45,749.15 points on the last working day.

A total of 172,851,026 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 192,466,529 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.135 billion against Rs7.664 billion the previous day.

As many as 345 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 125 of them recorded gain and 191 sustained losses whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 18,579,124 shares and price per share of Rs6.53, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 17,843,000 and price per share of Rs34.15 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 11,222,500 and price per share of Rs2.39.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs68.99 per share, closing at Rs2500 whereas the runner up was Bata (Pak) XD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs59.83 to Rs1909.

The share of Unilever FoodsXD witnessed minimum decrease of 529.50 closing 18,949.50 followed by Ismail Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs35.03 to close at Rs432.12.

More Stories From Business

