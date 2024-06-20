PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 2,094.76 points, a positive change of 2.73 percent, closing at historic level of 78,801.53 points against 76,706.77 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 2,094.76 points, a positive change of 2.73 percent, closing at historic level of 78,801.53 points against 76,706.77 points the previous trading day.

A total of 452,637,253 shares valuing Rs.20.675 billion were traded during the day as compared to 395,897,996 shares valuing Rs. 21.366 billion the last day.

Some 447 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 256 of them recorded gains and 133 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 58 remained unchanged.

In PSX, the three top trading companies were Silk Bank Ltd with 53,586,473 shares at Rs.

1.09 per share, the K-Electric Ltd with 23,109,865 shares with Rs.4.72 per share and Habib Bank with 20,943,162 shares at Rs.121.92 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.86.62 per share price, closing at Rs.7,706.92, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with a Rs.63.93 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,443.93.

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.75.99 per share closing at Rs.994.59, followed by Faisal Spinning Mills Limited with Rs.17.00 decline to close at Rs.280.00.