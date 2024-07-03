Open Menu

PSX Closes At Historic High Level Of 80,233 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 06:49 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 680.78 points, a positive change of 0.86 percent, closing at historic level of 80,233.67 points against 79,522.89 points the previous trading day

A total of 536,580,866 shares were traded during the day as compared to 413,153,249 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 22.722 billion against Rs 16.597 billion on the last trading day.

Around 447 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 256 of them recorded gains and 135 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with 34,586,757 shares at Rs 26.75 per share, B.O. Punjab with 31,468,760 shares at Rs 5.40 per share and National Bank XD with 21,224,492 shares at Rs 44.33 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 129.41 per share price, closing at Rs 7,060.41, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with a Rs 54.80 rise in its per share price to Rs 663.71.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 134.99 per share closing at Rs 18,162.50, followed by Rafhan Maize Production Company Limited with a Rs 82.36 decline to close at Rs 7,517.64.

