PSX Closes Bullish, Gains 796 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 08:21 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish on Tuesday, gaining 796.43 points, a positive change of 0.51 percent, closing at 156,180.94 points against 155,384.51 points on the previous trading day
A total of 1,356,004,531 shares valuing Rs 43.278 billion were traded during the day compared to 857,609,724 shares valuing Rs 32.724 billion the previous day.
As many as 483 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 280 recorded gains, 178 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 25 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 125,674,369 shares at Rs 1.66 per share, Bank of Punjab with 112,343,078 shares at Rs 19.74 per share, and Pak Int.
Bulk with 77,877,257 shares at Rs 13.41 per share.
Khyber Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 202.24 per share, closing at Rs 2,224.59, followed by Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering which gained Rs 65.91 to close at Rs 1,645.58.
On the other hand, PIA Holding Company LimitedB recorded the maximum decrease of Rs 340.00 per share, closing at Rs 25,000.00, whereas S.S. Oil Mills Limited declined by Rs 46.15 to close at Rs 550.90.
In the futures market, 243,044,500 shares valuing Rs 10.408 billion were traded compared to 162,638,000 shares valuing Rs 9.114 billion the previous day. A total of 322 companies transacted their shares; 227 recorded gains, 90 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 5 remained unchanged.
