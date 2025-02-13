PSX Closes On A Negative Tradition Session Today
100-Index loses 360 points and closes at 112, 564 points during last day of trading session
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2025) pakistan stock exchange (psx) The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a negative trading session on Thursday (today).
The 100-Index lost 360 points and closed at 112, 564 points.
At one point during the session, the 100-Index surged by over 500 points, reached 113,478 points and made the highest level of the week.
However, this upward momentum could not sustain until the closing, and the index ended 360 points lower.
Throughout the trading day, the 100-Index fluctuated within a 937-point range, with 590 million shares traded, amounting to a total turnover of Rs30.96 billion.
The market capitalization declined by Rs33 billion, and set at Rs13,922 billion.
