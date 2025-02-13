Open Menu

PSX Closes On A Negative Tradition Session Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2025 | 06:15 PM

PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

100-Index loses 360 points and closes at 112, 564 points during last day of trading session

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2025) pakistan stock exchange (psx) The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a negative trading session on Thursday (today).

The 100-Index lost 360 points and closed at 112, 564 points.

At one point during the session, the 100-Index surged by over 500 points, reached 113,478 points and made the highest level of the week.

However, this upward momentum could not sustain until the closing, and the index ended 360 points lower.

Throughout the trading day, the 100-Index fluctuated within a 937-point range, with 590 million shares traded, amounting to a total turnover of Rs30.96 billion.

The market capitalization declined by Rs33 billion, and set at Rs13,922 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi ..

ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..

53 seconds ago
 PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

59 seconds ago
 CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers f ..

CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers for 'e& money' app

16 minutes ago
 UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa cont ..

UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa contribute to youth development

16 minutes ago
 Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Custome ..

Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost per year

16 minutes ago
 WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding ..

WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding reached AED229 billion

16 minutes ago
Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facil ..

Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facility

31 minutes ago
 JAFZA, A-HEAT to establish largest heat exchanger ..

JAFZA, A-HEAT to establish largest heat exchanger facility in GCC

46 minutes ago
 WGS: Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of UAE Child ..

WGS: Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact

46 minutes ago
 Somaliland President praises UAE continued support ..

Somaliland President praises UAE continued support, seeks stronger bilateral par ..

46 minutes ago
 CISSS, IICA sign MoU to enhance research, regional ..

CISSS, IICA sign MoU to enhance research, regional dialogue

8 minutes ago
 Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes soc ..

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business