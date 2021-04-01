PSX-Closing-2-Karachi (01/04/2021)
Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :PAPER & board:
Century Paper & Board Mills.94.3
Cherat Packaging Limited.198.76
Merit Packaging Ltd.13.16
Packages Ltd.496.78
Roshan Packages Limited.27.87
Security papers Ltd.131.57
PHARMACEUTICALS:
Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd.715
AGP Limited.116.02
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd.304.69
Glaxo SmithKline Healthcare Pak Ltd.214.85
Glaxo SmithKline Pakistan Ltd.157.02
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.645.65
IBL HealthCare Limited.91.71
Macter International Limited.142.98
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd.240
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd.899
The Searle Company Ltd.259.22
Wyeth Pakistan Limited.(XD)949
POWER GENERATION & DISTRIBUTION:
Arshad Energy Limited. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]13.5
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.(XD)21.11
Hub Power Company Limited.81.84
K-Electric Limited.3.94
Kohinoor Energy Ltd.33.1
Kohinoor Power Co Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]5.99
Kot Addu Power Company.39.29
LALPIR Power Limited.17.32
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd.14.46
Nishat Power Limited.22.75
Pakgen Power Limited.30
Saif Power Ltd.17.59
Tri -Star Power Ltd.6.18
REFINERY:
Attock Refinery Limited.237.17
BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd.10.06
National Refinary Ltd.560.12
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.25.19
SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.6.11
Adam Sugar Mills Limited.(XD)23.49
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd.(XD)79
Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]2.66
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd.36.1
Habib Rice Product Ltd.32
Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.31.88
Husein Sugar Mills Limited.23.08
J. D. W. Sugar Mills Ltd.209.5
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd.18.65
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]7.79
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.83.38
Shakarganj Limited.40
Tandliawala Sugar Mills Ltd.183
Thal Industries Corporation Ltd.238.65
SYNTHETIC & RAYON:
Gatron (Industries) Ltd.579.99
Pakistan Synthentics Ltd.24.01
Tri-Star Polyester Ltd.16.14
TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:
Avanceon Limited.83.77
Hum Network Limited.6.23
Media Times Limited.2.76
NetSol Technologies Ltd.188.75
Pak Datacom Limited.80.43
Pakistan Telecommunication Co.9.05
Systems Limited.(XDXB)465.26
Telecard Ltd.6.49
TPL CORP Limited.6.35
TPL Trakker Limited.9.76
TRG Pakistan Ltd.140.15
Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.19
TEXTILE COMPOSITE:
Artistic Denim Mills Limited.94.94
Azgard Nine Limited.34.92
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.30.5
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.220
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd.100.74
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.7.5
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.48.19
Interloop Limited.65.8
Kohinoor Industries Ltd.7.8
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.(XD)60.75
Mian Textile Industries Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]20.5
Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.47.02
Nishat Mills Ltd.92.67
Redco Textile Ltd.7.11
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.44.85
Sapphire Fibres Mills Ltd.
801
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.801.28
TEXTILE SPINNING:
Asim Textile Mills Ltd.7.99
Bilal Fibres Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]1.56
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]2.12
Colony Textile Mills Ltd.5.39
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited.47
Crescent Fibres Limited.55
D. S. Industries Ltd.2.88
Dar-es-Salam Textile Mills Ltd [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]5.7
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.2.22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.220
Hira Textile Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]3.51
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd.17.29
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing.(XB)351.34
J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.10.49
J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd.41.05
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd.16.97
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.3.2
Landmark Spinning Mills Limite [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]22.7
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]4.6
Premium Textile Mills Ltd.340
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd.15.46
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]6.03
Sana Industries Ltd.(XR)50
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.8.76
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd.(XB)327
TEXTILE WEAVING:
Samin Textiles Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]8.29
Service Fabrics Ltd.10.3
Shahtaj Textile Ltd.106.9
Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.3.48
TOBACCO:
Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.422.37
Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.1561.89
Philip Morris (Pakistan)Ltd.981.66
TRANSPORT:
Pak International Airline Corp Ltd4.22
Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.156.93
Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.10.31
Pakistan National Shipping Co.72.52
VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
S .S . Oil Mills Ltd.95
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:
Dolmen City REIT.9.86
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:
Meezan Pakistan ETF11
FUTURE CONTRACTS:
ASL-APR23.76
ASC-APR15.04
ASTL-APR41.14
AKBL-APR19.4
ATRL-APR239.45
AVN-APR84.37
ANL-APR35.16
BAHL-APR65.02
BOP-APR8.05
BIPL-APR11.4
BYCO-APR10.16
CEPB-APR95.38
CHCC-APR159.51
DGKC-APR118.28
ENGRO-APR298.62
EFERT-APR63.06
EPCL-APR55.1
FCCL-APR23.13
FFBL-APR27.08
FFC-APR105.24
GTYR-APR86.2
GHNI-APR240.86
GHNL-APR97.32
GGL-APR25.6
GATM-APR48.41
HBL-APR117.8
HASCOL-APR9.97
HUBC-APR79.99
HUMNL-APR6.24
INIL-APR202.01
ISL-APR84.25
ITTEFAQ-APR16
KEL-APR3.96
KAPCO-APR39.6
LPL-APR16.9
LOTCHEM-APR15.02
LUCK-APR817
MLCF-APR44.3
MCB-APR172
MEBL-APR112.2
MUGHAL-APR94.86
NBP-APR32.23
NRL-APR562.98
NETSOL-APR190.68
NRSL-APR11.7
NCL-APR47.05
NML-APR93.18
OGDC-APR100.21
PAEL-APR32.4
PSMC-APR317.65
PIBTL-APR10.45
PPL-APR86.26
PSO-APR227.68
PTC-APR9.09
PIOC-APR119.77
POWER-APR9.15
RPL-APR29.27
SAZEW-APR174.5
STPL-APR16.2
SNGP-APR39.32
SSGC-APR12.8
TGL-APR82.74
SEARL-APR260.75
TREET-APR26.05
TRG-APR141.93
UBL-APR120
UNITY-APR28.93
WAVES-APR19.86