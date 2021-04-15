PSX-Closing-2-Karachi (15/04/2021)
Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :PAPER & board:
Century Paper & Board Mills.101.98
Cherat Packaging Limited.195.93
Merit Packaging Ltd.14.06
Packages Ltd.(XD)471.16
Roshan Packages Limited.28.39
Security papers Ltd.133.14
PHARMACEUTICALS:
Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd.(XD)703.87
AGP Limited.110
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd.300.56
Glaxo SmithKline Healthcare Pak Ltd.(XD)214.14
Glaxo SmithKline Pakistan Ltd.159.89
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.639.44
IBL HealthCare Limited.94
Macter International Limited.140
The Searle Company Ltd.243.88
Wyeth Pakistan Limited.999
POWER GENERATION & DISTRIBUTION:
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.20.48
Hub Power Company Limited.(XD)78.72
K-Electric Limited.3.78
Kohinoor Energy Ltd.33.15
Kohinoor Power Co Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]4.91
Kot Addu Power Company.39.83
LALPIR Power Limited.(XD)16.88
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd.14.11
Nishat Power Limited.21.82
Pakgen Power Limited.(XD)23.76
Saif Power Ltd.(XD)15.58
Sitara Enengy Ltd.15.87
Tri -Star Power Ltd.6
REFINERY:
Attock Refinery Limited.256.79
BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd.10.07
National Refinary Ltd.590.4
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.24.84
SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.7.25
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd.80
Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]2.75
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd.35
Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.32
Husein Sugar Mills Limited.22.2
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd.49.5
Premier Sugar Mills & Distille362.5
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]7.77
Sanghar Sugar Mills Ltd.17.99
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.81.72
Thal Industries Corporation Ltd.240
SYNTHETIC & RAYON:
Ibrahim Fibre Limited.125
Image Pakistan Limited17.96
Pakistan Synthentics Ltd.24.74
Rupali Polyester Ltd.28.01
TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:
Avanceon Limited.89.44
Hum Network Limited.6.45
Media Times Limited.3.76
NetSol Technologies Ltd.176.94
Pak Datacom Limited.80.74
Pakistan Telecommunication Co.9.89
Systems Limited.(XDXB)461.85
Telecard Ltd.12.37
TPL CORP Limited.6.89
TPL Trakker Limited.10.53
TRG Pakistan Ltd.163.76
Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.56
TEXTILE COMPOSITE:
Artistic Denim Mills Limited.92.49
Azgard Nine Limited.36.01
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd.895
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.29.3
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd.107
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.7.18
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.49.33
Hala Enterprises Limited8.49
Interloop Limited.66.28
Kohinoor Industries Ltd.8.24
Kohinoor Mills Ltd.29.75
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.66.35
Masood Textile Mills Ltd.57.97
Mehmood Textile Mills Ltd.440
Mian Textile Industries Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]17.74
Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.48.34
Nishat Mills Ltd.91.79
Redco Textile Ltd.7
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.
875.05
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd.19.3
TEXTILE SPINNING:
Bilal Fibres Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]1.66
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited.
[ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]2.06
Colony Textile Mills Ltd.5.25
D. S. Industries Ltd.2.78
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.2.18
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd.39.77
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.225
Hira Textile Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]3.45
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing.(XB)318.76
J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.9.44
Janana De Malucha Tex Mills.99.53
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd.9.5
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd.15.1
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.3.31
Landmark Spinning Mills Limite
[ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]20
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd.55
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd.13.39
Saif Textile Mills Ltd.14.66
Sana Industries Ltd.55.5
Sana Industries Ltd.(R)8.01
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.9.5
Service Textile Mills Ltd.13.6
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd.29.38
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd.(XB)319.4
TEXTILE WEAVING:
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd.8.5
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd.53.53
Samin Textiles Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]7.94
Service Fabrics Ltd.10.31
Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.3.59
TOBACCO:
Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.(XD)1537.97
Philip Morris (Pakistan)Ltd.900
TRANSPORT:
Pak International Airline Corp Ltd4.55
Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.162.03
Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.10.22
Pakistan National Shipping Co.74
VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd.220
S .S . Oil Mills Ltd.94
WOOLLEN:
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited.48.9
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:
Dolmen City REIT.10.25
FUTURE CONTRACTS:
ASL-APR26
ASC-APR15.2
ASTL-APR41.48
ATRL-APR257.79
AVN-APR89.99
ANL-APR36.17
BAHL-APR62.51
BOP-APR7.8
BYCO-APR10.11
CEPB-APR102.55
CHCC-APR169.55
DGKC-APR124.29
ENGRO-APR288.58
EFERT-APR64.23
EPCL-APR58.28
FCCL-APR24.2
FFBL-APR29.24
FFC-APR105.67
GTYR-APR86.52
GHNI-APR263.59
GHNL-APR102.56
GGL-APR31.57
GATM-APR49.62
HBL-APR118.02
HASCOL-APR9.74
HUBC-APR79.32
HUMNL-APR6.5
INIL-APR219.97
ISL-APR92.44
KEL-APR3.79
KAPCO-APR40.03
LOTCHEM-APR16.7
LUCK-APR864.15
MLCF-APR46.64
MCB-APR174.73
MEBL-APR110.12
MUGHAL-APR95.94
NBP-APR31.49
NRL-APR592.92
NETSOL-APR177.62
NRSL-APR14.22
NCL-APR48.56
NML-APR92.02
OGDC-APR99.54
PAEL-APR35.9
PSMC-APR315.75
PIBTL-APR10.28
PPL-APR86.8
PSO-APR222.58
PTC-APR9.9
PIOC-APR132.67
POWER-APR9.22
RPL-APR28.28
SAZEW-APR173.94
STPL-APR15.9
SPL-APR26.6
SNGP-APR42.12
SSGC-APR13.13
TGL-APR88.76
SEARL-APR245.11
TREET-APR27.6
TRG-APR165.66
UBL-APR120.5
UNITY-APR30.51
WAVES-APR21.2