UrduPoint.com

PSX Collapses After PM Shehbaz Sharif Declares ‘super Tax’ On Large-scale Industries

Sameer Tahir Published June 24, 2022 | 01:22 PM

PSX collapses after PM Shehbaz Sharif declares ‘super tax’ on large-scale industries

The KSE-100 index was down 2,053 points, or 4.8 percent, as of 12 pm on Friday.

Minutes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed a 10% tax on large-scale industries on Friday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) plummeted.

Up until two hours after the opening bell, the stock market remained flat. However, around 11:40 am, the market experienced a sharp decline, with the KSE-100 dropping to 41,100 after losing 1,598 points.

The benchmark KSE-100 index was down 2,053 points, or 4.8 percent, as of 12 o'clock.

According to the psx Rulebook, trade in all securities is suspended for a predetermined amount of time if the index moves 5% above or below its most recent close and remains there for five minutes.

A "super tax" on major industries such as cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilizers, LNG terminals, textile, banking, automobile, chemicals, drinks, and cigarettes was announced earlier today after the prime minister gave the country assurances about budget decisions.

Individuals earning between Rs 150 million and Rs 300 million annually are subject to a ‘special tax’ as well.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Oil Gas Market Textile All Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Million

Recent Stories

Coalition govt announces10 per cent tax on large-a ..

Coalition govt announces10 per cent tax on large-acale industries: PM

38 minutes ago
 Covid-19 cases on the rise in Pakistan

Covid-19 cases on the rise in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 PM will pay one-day visit to Gwadar today

PM will pay one-day visit to Gwadar today

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visi ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Gwadar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.