Open Menu

PSX Continues Bullish Momentum As 100 Index Rises Over 700 Points

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2024 | 12:10 PM

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crosses 94,000 mark and reaches a new all-time high

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) continued its remarkable bullish momentum as trading commenced on the first day of the business week.

The market witnessed a significant surge, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index rising by over 700 points right from the opening bell.

During the session, the 100-Index gained 729 points, pushing it beyond the 94,000 mark and reaching a new all-time high. The index's rise highlights the ongoing positive sentiment in the market.

The performance followed a strong close last week, when the KSE-100 Index touched a record high of 93,514 points on the final trading day.

By the end of the session, the index had increased by 771 points, closed at 93,291.

The continued bullish trend reflected the investor confidence and optimism in the market, as the psx reached the new heights in 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Pakistan Stock Exchange Market From Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

58 minutes ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

2 days ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

2 days ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

2 days ago

More Stories From Business