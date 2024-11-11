PSX Continues Bullish Momentum As 100 Index Rises Over 700 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crosses 94,000 mark and reaches a new all-time high
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) continued its remarkable bullish momentum as trading commenced on the first day of the business week.
The market witnessed a significant surge, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index rising by over 700 points right from the opening bell.
During the session, the 100-Index gained 729 points, pushing it beyond the 94,000 mark and reaching a new all-time high. The index's rise highlights the ongoing positive sentiment in the market.
The performance followed a strong close last week, when the KSE-100 Index touched a record high of 93,514 points on the final trading day.
By the end of the session, the index had increased by 771 points, closed at 93,291.
The continued bullish trend reflected the investor confidence and optimism in the market, as the psx reached the new heights in 2024.
