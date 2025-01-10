Open Menu

PSX Continues To Face Downward Trajectory

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2025

PSX continues to face downward trajectory

KSE 100 Index closed negative for the fourth consecutive day as it declined by 4,948 points over past four days.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued to face downward trajectory on Friday.

The KSE 100 Index closed negative for the fourth consecutive day as it declined by 4,948 points over the past four days.

“Today, it dropped by 1,510 points, closing at 112,638,” said the local traders.

A total of 690 million shares were traded on Friday, with an amount of Rs24 billion.

The market capitalization decreased by Rs159 billion and settled at Rs14, 156 billion.

Over the past four negative trading sessions, the market capitalization fell by Rs476 billion.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Pakistan Stock Exchange and said that the national economy was now heading towards positive directions. He also sought suggestions from the audience to improve the system. He also talked about taxes, saying that the heavy taxes could not allow Pakistan to function but they would fulfill the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Karachi Stock Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange

