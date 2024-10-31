Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bearish Trend, Loses 1,319 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 06:34 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 1,319.80 points, a negative change of 1.46 percent, closing at 88,966.77 points as compared to 90,286.57 points on last trading day

A total of 546,274,609 shares were traded during the day as compared to 614,564,066 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 24.117 billion against Rs. 27.341 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 437 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 137 of them recorded gains and 240 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 73,617,949 shares at Rs 4.44 per share, Bank of Punjab with 42,667,349 shares at Rs 5.82 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 25,898,091 shares at Rs1.22 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.140.46 per share price, closing at Rs 2,257.58, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 112.49 rise in its per share price to Rs 19,100.00.

PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 91.28 per share closing at Rs 831.24 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 75.73 decline to close at Rs 6,552.02.

