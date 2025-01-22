PSX Continues With Bearish Trend, Loses 1,598 More Points
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,598.82 more points, a negative change of 1.39 percent, closing at 113,443.43 points as compared to 115,042.25 points on the last trading day.
A total of 743,632,966 shares were traded during the day as compared to 767,270,814 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs35.245 billion against Rs.31.825 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,93 of them recorded gains and 307 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 100,218,430 shares at Rs 1.7 per share, Cnergyico PK with 96,976,679 shares at Rs.7.36 per share and Fauji Cement with 83,552,040 shares at Rs.38.58 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs349.99 per share closing at Rs 21,900.00 whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 183.27 rise in its share price to close at Rs.3,291.79.
Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.107.96 per share price, closing at Rs 1,857.50, whereas the runner-up was Mari Energies Limited with Rs 64.55 rise in its per share price to Rs.594.98.
Recent Stories
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
More Stories From Business
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,598 more points7 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to enhance productivity through ‘Uraan Pakistan’: Parliamentary Secretary17 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs 4,250 per tola1 hour ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Ahsan praises Chinese workers for successful completion of CPEC Phase-I projects3 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 23.21% to $167.472 mln in 1HFY 2024-253 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 20258 hours ago
-
Finance Minister meets head of MENA, Centre for regions, trade, geopolitics17 hours ago