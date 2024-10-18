PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 335 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Friday, losing 335.34 more points, a negative change of 0.39 percent, closing at 85,250.09 points against 85,585.43 points on the last trading day.

A total of 323,919,892 shares were traded during the day as compared to 513,288,944 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.679 billion against Rs. 21.612 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 170 of them recorded gains and 206 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 69 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Refinery XD with 28,461,850 shares at Rs 23.88 per share, Hub Power Company with 19,742,481 shares at Rs 102.34 per share and WorldCAll Telecom with 14,952,285 shares at Rs 1.20 per share.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 113.59 per share price, closing at Rs 1,327.23, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs 72.18 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,196.82.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 101.84 per share closing at Rs 17,528.15 followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 29.60 decline to close at Rs 846.61.