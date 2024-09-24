PSX Continues With Bearish Trend, Loses 366 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 366.86 more points, a negative change of 0.45 percent, closing at 81,483.64 points against 81,850.50 points on the last working day.
A total of 369,620,812 shares were traded during the day as compared to 400,309,071 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 17.062 billion against Rs.18.690 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 427 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 127 of them recorded gains and 246 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 39,357,051 shares at Rs1.25 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 22,589,739 shares at Rs 5.23 per share and Hub Power Company XD with 21,241,308 shares at Rs 129.09 per share.
Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 146.54 per share price, closing at Rs 1,896.67, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 57.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,300.00.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 52.05 per share closing at Rs 6,906.02 followed by Services Industries Limited with Rs 36.23 decline to close at Rs 1,112.80.
