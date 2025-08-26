PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 380 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange’s (psx) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 380.24 points, a negative change of 0.26 percent, closing at 148,435.06 points against 148,815.31 points last trading day.

A total of 665,420,243 shares were traded during the day as compared to 693,301,556 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 31.543 billion against Rs 26.343 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 196 of them recorded gains and 256 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were First Dawood Prop with 40,159,110 shares at Rs 7.

43 per share, Kohinoor Spinning with 33,777,336 shares at Rs6.74 per share and Tree Corporation with 33,123,483 shares at Rs 24.84 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 121.65 per share price, closing at Rs 8,225.07, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs61.80 rise in its per share price to Rs9,629.99.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs561.33 per share closing at Rs 26,550.77 followed by Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs157.17 decline in its share price to close at Rs1,554.41.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 324 companies traded shares in the market out of which 147 witnessed gain, 172 loss where the prices of 5 companies remained unchanged.