PSX Continues With Bearish Trend, Loses 931 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 931.98 points, a negative change of 1.48 percent, closing at 61,841.74 points against 62,773.72 points the previous trading day.
A total of 436,120,659 shares valuing Rs 15.286 billion were traded during the day as compared to 317,577,239 shares valuing Rs.10.693 billion the last day.
Some 346 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 76 of them recorded gains and 249 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 52,895,427 shares at Rs.
4.65 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 29,219,100 shares at Rs.1.23 per share and Hascol petrol with 24,692,000 shares at Rs.7.91 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.400.00 per share price, closing at Rs.9,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with a Rs.20.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,760.00.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.1,687.50 per share closing at Rs.20,812.50, followed by Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.109.27 decline to close at Rs.1,444.33.
