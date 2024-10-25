Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,047 Additional Points

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 06:15 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 additional points

Continuing with positive sentiments, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained on bullish trend on fifth consecutive day and crossed another milestone by reaching a historic level of 89,993.97 points on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Continuing with positive sentiments, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained on bullish trend on fifth consecutive day and crossed another milestone by reaching a historic level of 89,993.97 points on Friday.

Overall the index gained 1,047.98 points, showing a positive change of 1.18 percent when compared to last day’s trading of compared to 88,945.99 points.

A total of 695,544,676 shares were traded during the day as compared to 757,648,007 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 37.873 billion against Rs. 36.047 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 181 of them recorded gains and 222 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 57,561,820 shares at Rs 10.01 per share, K-Electric Limited with 41,399,129 shares at Rs 4.58 per share and Sui South Gas with 38,036,205 shares at Rs 11.98 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.371.44 per share price, closing at Rs 7,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 229.44 rise in its per share price to Rs 18,685.00.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 73.47 per share closing at Rs 1,101.53 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 59.84 decline to close at Rs 6,565.12.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Fauji Foods Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited K-Electric Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s e ..

Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustaina ..

3 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at ..

Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at NUST to express solidarity ov ..

11 minutes ago
 Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

8 minutes ago
 Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since ..

Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 2003

8 minutes ago
 Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

8 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

9 minutes ago
Sindh University extends admissions deadline to No ..

Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 2024

9 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Asia markets diverge after Tesla boosts Wall Stree ..

Asia markets diverge after Tesla boosts Wall Street

4 minutes ago
 NA witnesses introduction of two bills

NA witnesses introduction of two bills

4 minutes ago
 Israel must stop 'ethnic cleansing', Jordan foreig ..

Israel must stop 'ethnic cleansing', Jordan foreign minister tells Blinken

4 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs4.25 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs4.25 trillion in the market

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business