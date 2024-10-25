PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,047 Additional Points
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Continuing with positive sentiments, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained on bullish trend on fifth consecutive day and crossed another milestone by reaching a historic level of 89,993.97 points on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Continuing with positive sentiments, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained on bullish trend on fifth consecutive day and crossed another milestone by reaching a historic level of 89,993.97 points on Friday.
Overall the index gained 1,047.98 points, showing a positive change of 1.18 percent when compared to last day’s trading of compared to 88,945.99 points.
A total of 695,544,676 shares were traded during the day as compared to 757,648,007 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 37.873 billion against Rs. 36.047 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 181 of them recorded gains and 222 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 57,561,820 shares at Rs 10.01 per share, K-Electric Limited with 41,399,129 shares at Rs 4.58 per share and Sui South Gas with 38,036,205 shares at Rs 11.98 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.371.44 per share price, closing at Rs 7,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 229.44 rise in its per share price to Rs 18,685.00.
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 73.47 per share closing at Rs 1,101.53 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 59.84 decline to close at Rs 6,565.12.
Recent Stories
Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustaina ..
Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at NUST to express solidarity ov ..
Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final
Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 2003
Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD
Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar
Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 2024
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Asia markets diverge after Tesla boosts Wall Street
NA witnesses introduction of two bills
Israel must stop 'ethnic cleansing', Jordan foreign minister tells Blinken
SBP injects over Rs4.25 trillion in the market
More Stories From Business
-
Ethiopia's digital economy to contribute over 10 bln USD to GDP by 2028: report38 minutes ago
-
China's forex market transactions total 24.84 trln yuan in September48 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Women Chamber delegation visits WCCIS, SCCI1 hour ago
-
PPL’S 73rd annual general meeting approves 25% cash dividend2 hours ago
-
Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 20038 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar9 minutes ago
-
Asia markets diverge after Tesla boosts Wall Street4 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs4.25 trillion in the market4 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 October 20245 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation eases by 0.22%3 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb highlights positive economic tr ..3 minutes ago