PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 108 points

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday continued with bullish trend, gaining 108.93 points, a positive change of 0.26 percent, closing at 42,460.08 points against 42,351.15 points on the last working day.

A total of 248,196,388 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 181,267,464 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.016 billion against Rs 7.209 billion on last trading day.

As many as 345 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 185 of them recorded gain and 132 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 35,626,773 shares and price per share of Rs 5.32, Maple Leaf with volume of 23,497,128 and price per share of Rs 28.89 and Fauji Cement with volume of 13,817,000 and price per share of Rs 15.46.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 84.51 per share, closing at Rs 1,244.50 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 39.50 to Rs 699.50.

Bhanero Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.102.77 per share closing at Rs 1,267.85 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share price of which declined by Rs 100.50 to close atRs 1,239.50.