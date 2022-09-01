UrduPoint.com

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 108 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 108 points

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday continued with bullish trend, gaining 108.93 points, a positive change of 0.26 percent, closing at 42,460.08 points against 42,351.15 points on the last working day.

A total of 248,196,388 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 181,267,464 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.016 billion against Rs 7.209 billion on last trading day.

As many as 345 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 185 of them recorded gain and 132 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 35,626,773 shares and price per share of Rs 5.32, Maple Leaf with volume of 23,497,128 and price per share of Rs 28.89 and Fauji Cement with volume of 13,817,000 and price per share of Rs 15.46.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 84.51 per share, closing at Rs 1,244.50 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 39.50 to Rs 699.50.

Bhanero Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.102.77 per share closing at Rs 1,267.85 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share price of which declined by Rs 100.50 to close atRs 1,239.50.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Fauji Cement Company Limited Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakista ..

Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakistan at international level

2 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 c ..

Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 crores losses  

38 minutes ago
 HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

1 hour ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

2 hours ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.