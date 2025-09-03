Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,226 More Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 06:12 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 1,226.39 more points, a positive change of 0.81 percent, closing at 152,201.88 points against 150,975.48 points last trading day

A total of 1,043,232,122 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,081,077,703 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 51.308 billion against Rs 44.424 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 477 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 242 of them recorded gains and 204 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pace (Pak) Limited with 89,287,134 shares at Rs 6.

95 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 73,360,809 shares at Rs18.15 per share and Bank of Punjab with 51,572,354 shares at Rs17.37 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 210.03 per share price, closing at Rs 3,999.38, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs158.30 rise in its per share price to Rs26,815.80.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 281.29 per share closing at Rs 32,703.51 followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 68.89 decline in its share price to close at Rs 9,605.11.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 318 companies traded shares in the market out of which 189 witnessed gain, 125 loss where the prices of 4 companies remained unchanged.

