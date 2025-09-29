Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,590 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,590 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish on Monday, gaining 1,590.68 points, an increase of 0.98 percent, closing at 163,847.69 points against 162,257.01 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,285,638,674 shares valuing Rs.65.768 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,714,917,163 shares valuing Rs.70.744 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 235 recorded gains and 216 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 31 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 118,937,336 shares at Rs.1.82 per share, followed by K-Electric Limited with 78,201,486 shares at Rs.7.15 per share, and Hascol petrol with 63,522,783 shares at Rs.

13.67 per share.

The top gainers were Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited, share prices of which increased by Rs.293.03 to close at Rs.10,799.13, and Sapphire Fiber Limited, which rose by Rs.115.43 to close at Rs.1,269.70.

The major losers were Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which declined by Rs.1,807.70 to close at Rs.30,500.31, and PIA Holding Company LimitedB, which fell by Rs.1,404.97 to close at Rs.25,284.63.

In the futures market, 208,409,500 shares were traded as compared to 633,777,000 shares on the previous trading day, while the total value stood at Rs.14.070 billion against Rs. 35.935 billion previously.

As many as 312 future market companies traded shares out of which 197 witnessed gains, 114 losses and 1 remained stagnant.

