PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 17 Points To Close At 45,407 Points

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 17 points to close at 45,407 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 17.05 points, with a positive change of 0.04 percent, closing at 45,407.89 points against 45,390.84 points on the last working day

A total of 432,060,661 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 375,985,013 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs10.285 billion against Rs12.781 billion the previous day.

A total of 432,060,661 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 375,985,013 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs10.285 billion against Rs12.781 billion the previous day.

As many as 363 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 174 of them recorded gain and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 75,590,000 shares and price per share of Rs2.36, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 66,808,639 and price per share of Rs2.27 and Telecard Limited with volume of 23,802,500 and price per share of Rs17.96.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs72.45 per share, closing at Rs1070 whereas the runner up was Bata (Pak)XD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs51 to Rs2090.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs213.44 closing Rs5512.05 followed by Blessed Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs36.98 to close at Rs463.01.

