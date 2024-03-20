Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 229 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend for third consecutive day on Wednesday, gaining 229.20 points, a positive change of 0.34 percent, closing at 65,731.79 points against 65,502.60 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend for third consecutive day on Wednesday, gaining 229.20 points, a positive change of 0.34 percent, closing at 65,731.79 points against 65,502.60 points the previous trading day.

A total of 341,843,546 shares valuing Rs.11.844 billion were traded during the day as compared to 323,281,871 shares valuing Rs. 17.059 billion the last day.

Some 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 173 of them recorded gains and 146 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 23 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab XD with 45,010,786 shares at Rs.

5.28 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 34,431,573 shares with 1.36 per share and The Organic Meat with 17,997,500 shares at Rs.28.97 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.90.00 per share price, closing at Rs.7,510.00, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with a Rs.39.89 rise in its per share price to Rs.749.99.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.424.49 per share closing at Rs.8,575.01, followed by Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs.14.43 decline to close at Rs.582.01.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Bank Of Punjab Share Top 786 Investment Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited Billion Siemens

Recent Stories

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to fami ..

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased

1 minute ago
 COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to est ..

COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..

1 minute ago
 CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20 ..

CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students

1 minute ago
 Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen soften ..

Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens

1 minute ago
 Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

49 minutes ago
 China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct grow ..

China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets

2 minutes ago
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney ..

Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22

2 minutes ago
 BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ..

BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony

2 minutes ago
 EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, ..

EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

2 minutes ago
 Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate ..

Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago
 SC orders NBP to pay pension amount to its 11500 r ..

SC orders NBP to pay pension amount to its 11500 retired employees

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business