PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend for third consecutive day on Wednesday, gaining 229.20 points, a positive change of 0.34 percent, closing at 65,731.79 points against 65,502.60 points the previous trading day.

A total of 341,843,546 shares valuing Rs.11.844 billion were traded during the day as compared to 323,281,871 shares valuing Rs. 17.059 billion the last day.

Some 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 173 of them recorded gains and 146 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 23 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab XD with 45,010,786 shares at Rs.

5.28 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 34,431,573 shares with 1.36 per share and The Organic Meat with 17,997,500 shares at Rs.28.97 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.90.00 per share price, closing at Rs.7,510.00, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with a Rs.39.89 rise in its per share price to Rs.749.99.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.424.49 per share closing at Rs.8,575.01, followed by Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs.14.43 decline to close at Rs.582.01.