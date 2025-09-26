PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 2,976 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish on Friday, gaining 2,976.92 points, an increase of 1.87 percent, closing at 162,257.01 points against 159,280.09 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,714,917,163 shares valuing Rs.70.744 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,673,571,032 shares valuing Rs. 55.278 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 484 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 228 recorded gains and 230 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 26 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 450,584,981 shares at Rs.1.85 per share, followed by K-Electric Limited with 112,632,537 shares at Rs.7.13 per share, and Cnergyico PK with 73,630,584 shares at Rs.

8.81 per share.

The top gainers were Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited, share prices of which increased by Rs.911.15 to close at Rs.10,506.10, and Sapphire Textile Mills Limited, which rose by Rs.128.91 to close at Rs.1,422.08.

The major losers were PIA Holding Company LimitedB, which declined by Rs.1,353.22 to close at Rs.26,689.60, and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which fell by Rs.148.99 to close at Rs.32,308.01.

In the futures market, 633,777,000 shares were traded as compared to 557,601,500 shares on the previous trading day, while the total value stood at Rs.35.935 billion against Rs. 27.119 billion previously.

As many as 328 future market companies traded shares out of which 195 witnessed gains and 133 losses.