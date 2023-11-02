Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 314 More Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 314 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 314.12 points, a positive change of 0.60 percent, closing at 52,656.76 points against 52,342.64 points the previous day.

A total of 475,085,837 shares valuing Rs 14.578 billion were traded during the day as compared to 526,463,387 shares valuing Rs16.512 billion the previous day.

As many as 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 194 of them recorded gains and 135 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 39,170,148 shares at Rs 1.31per share, TPL Properties with 30,394,707 shares at Rs 13.10 per share and Pak Refinery with 25,930,078 shares at Rs 21.57 per share.

Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 60.38 per share price, closing at Rs 865.38, whereas the runner-up was Packages Ltd with a Rs.31.72 rise in its per share price to Rs 461.57.

Faisal Spinning XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 25.00 per share closing at Rs 325.00, followed by Philip Morris Pak with a Rs 13.99 decline to close at Rs 535.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TPL Properties Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs to enhance Dubai’s digital ec ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese University of Coimbra

5 minutes ago
 IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to ..

IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to Imran Khan

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indo ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indonesia

20 minutes ago
 EAD launches climate change-focused level of Envir ..

EAD launches climate change-focused level of Enviro-Spellathon

20 minutes ago
COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

27 minutes ago
 SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

49 minutes ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

1 hour ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

1 hour ago
 President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business