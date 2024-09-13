Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 315 More Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 315 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 315.44 more points, a positive change of 0.40 percent, closing at 79,333.06 points against 79,017.62 points on the last working day.

A total of 916,053,875 shares were traded during the day as compared to 584,276,012 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.236 billion against Rs.16.364 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 438 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 184 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 43 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WoldCall Telecom with 87,808,556 shares at Rs 1.38 per share, Pervez Ahmed Company with 75,919,967 shares at Rs.2.03 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 63,753,533 shares at Rs.8.41 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.102.50 per share price, closing at Rs 17,542.50, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with a Rs 93.97 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,700.00.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 49.00 per share closing at Rs 1,951.00 followed by Dynea Pakistan Limited with Rs 26.02 decline to close at Rs 234.22.

