PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 331 points

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 331.99 points, a positive change of 0.81 percent, closing at 41,522.76 against 41,190.77 points the previous day.

A total of 296,595,844 shares were traded during the day as compared to 176,726,529 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 12.519 billion against Rs 8.794 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 357 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 185 of them recorded gains and 144 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 44,714,226 shares at Rs.1.23 per share, Pak Petroleum with 31,774,289 shares at Rs 81.12 per share, and Sui South Gas with 16,127,166 shares at Rs.11.48 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.39.00 per share price, closing at Rs.5,338.99 whereas the runner-up was Premium Tex with a Rs.27.76 rise in its per share price to Rs.550.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.1,146.07 per share closing at Rs 22,500.00 followed by Rafhan Maize with Rs 299.00 decline to close at Rs.8,000.00.