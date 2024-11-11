PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 356 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 356.64 more points, a positive change of 0.38 percent, closing at 93,648.33 points as compared to 93,291.68 points on the last trading day.

A total of 815,188,409 shares were traded during the day as compared to 763,255,174 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 37.324 billion against Rs.30.206 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 43 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 98,601,408 shares at Rs 4.52 per share, Pak Elektron with 78,094,188 shares at Rs 29.01 per share and K-Electric Limited with 70,187,495 shares at Rs.4.98 per share.

Rafhan Maixze Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.211.95 per share price, closing at Rs 7,522.00, whereas the runner-up was Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 87.42 rise in its per share price to Rs 984.72.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 87.46 per share closing at Rs 1,515.54 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 60.29 decline to close at Rs 1,129.08.