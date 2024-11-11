Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 356 More Points

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 356 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 356.64 more points, a positive change of 0.38 percent, closing at 93,648.33 points as compared to 93,291.68 points on the last trading day.

A total of 815,188,409 shares were traded during the day as compared to 763,255,174 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 37.324 billion against Rs.30.206 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 43 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 98,601,408 shares at Rs 4.52 per share, Pak Elektron with 78,094,188 shares at Rs 29.01 per share and K-Electric Limited with 70,187,495 shares at Rs.4.98 per share.

Rafhan Maixze Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.211.95 per share price, closing at Rs 7,522.00, whereas the runner-up was Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 87.42 rise in its per share price to Rs 984.72.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 87.46 per share closing at Rs 1,515.54 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 60.29 decline to close at Rs 1,129.08.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pak Elektron Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Ren ..

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..

1 hour ago

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

1 hour ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

5 hours ago
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

6 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business