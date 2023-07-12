Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 359 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 359 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 359.15 points, a positive change of 0.08 percent, closing at 45,514.95 points against 45,155.80 points the previous trading day.

A total of 450,259,607 shares were traded during the day as compared to 555,100,181 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 13.139 billion against Rs 15.487 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 359 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 173 of them recorded gains and 163 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 49,959,283 shares at Rs 1.29 per share; Unity Foods Ltd with 20,347,892 shares at Rs.22.50 per share and Pak INt. Bulk Ltd with 18,202,500 shares at Rs.4.61 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 315.05 per share price, closing at Rs 8,913.00, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm with an Rs 73.78 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,275.83.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 548.90 per share closing at Rs 22,901.00; followed by Reliance Cotton with Rs 37.00 decline to close at Rs 458.00.

More Stories From Business