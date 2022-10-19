PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 386 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 386.78 points, a positive change of 0.92 percent, closing at 42,226.05 against 41,839.27 points on the last working day.

A total of 250,266,056 shares were traded during the day compared to 190,311,688 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.658 billion against Rs5.809 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 203 of them recorded gain and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were; G3 Technologies with 22,370,500 shares at Rs10.08 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 21,176,500 at Rs1.59 and G3 Tech ClassB with 14,800,000 at Rs1.96 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 150 per share price, closing at Rs 6,000 whereas the runner up was Pak Tobacco with Rs 57.09 rise in per share price to Rs 818.32.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 200.67 per share closing at Rs 10,799.33 followed by Sapphire FiberXD with Rs 83.35 decline to close at Rs 1,075.01.