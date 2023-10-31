Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 437 More Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 437 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 437.34 points, a positive change of 0.85 percent, closing at 51,920.27 points against 51,482.93 points the previous day.

A total of 455,331,569 shares valuing Rs15.639 billion were traded during the day as compared to 286,621,604 shares valuing Rs11.445 billion the previous day.

As many as 357 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 188 of them recorded gains and 147 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 71,274,408 shares at Rs.3.93 per share, Pak Refinery with 51,538,473 shares at Rs.20.69 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 22,604,739 shares at Rs.1.28 per share.

Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.170.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,020.00, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile with a Rs.36.00 rise in its per share price to Rs518.50.

Sapphire FiberXD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.37.33 per share closing at Rs1,033.67, followed by Lucky Core Ind. with a Rs.11.39 decline to close at Rs.622.84.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Textile Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Synite Digital Pakistan Wins Four Dragons Awards a ..

Synite Digital Pakistan Wins Four Dragons Awards at the Prestigious 2023 Dragons ..

18 minutes ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Abu Dhabi I ..

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Abu Dhabi International Airport to be ren ..

57 minutes ago
 DFM, Tawasal partner to boost accessibility and in ..

DFM, Tawasal partner to boost accessibility and investor engagement

57 minutes ago
 Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development ..

Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development areas&#039; transactions in Q ..

1 hour ago
 Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for cle ..

Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for clean hydrogen soars; welcomes th ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Ac ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Academy&#039;s Board of Trustees

1 hour ago
Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions ..

Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions worth AED429.67 billion in 9 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

2 hours ago
 Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

2 hours ago
 COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; clim ..

COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; climate change awareness

2 hours ago
 Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business