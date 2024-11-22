Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 469 More Points

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 469 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 469.83 points more points, a positive change of 0.48 percent, closing at 97,798.23 points as compared to 97,328.40 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,249,092,089 shares were traded during the day as compared to 969,907,357 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 45.475 billion against Rs. 35.167 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 449 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 112 of them recorded gains and 296 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 177,135,830 shares at Rs 1.39 per share, K-Electric Limited with 124,131,268 shares at Rs 5.31 per share and Hascol petrol with 105,013,176 shares at Rs.11.23 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.83.69 per share price, closing at Rs 6,700.00, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company Limited B with Rs 78.04 rise in its per share price to Rs 998.24.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 85.01 per share closing at Rs 19,015.00 followed by Abbott Laboratories Limited with Rs 61.72 decline to close at Rs 1,023.10.

