PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 503 points to close at 45,390 points

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 503.95 points, with a positive change of 1.12 percent, closing at 45,390.84 points against 44,886.89 points on the last working day.

A total of 375,985,013 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 195,167,173 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.781 billion against Rs6.517 billion the previous day.

As many as 380 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 267 of them recorded gain and 89 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 25,719,845 shares and price per share of Rs1.48, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 23,015,857 and price per share of Rs123.39 WorldCall Telecom with volume of 22,056,000 and price per share of Rs2.17.

Unilever food witnessed a maximum increase of Rs233.00 per share, closing at Rs19500.00 whereas the runner up was Mehmood Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs33.00 to Rs483.00.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs119.00 closing Rs9281.00 followed by Ismail Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs20.00 to close at Rs460.00.