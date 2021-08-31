UrduPoint.com

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 54 Points To Close At 47,419 Points

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:40 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 54 points to close at 47,419 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 54.04 points, with a positive change of 0.11 per cent, closing at 47,419.74 points against 47,365.70 points on the last working day.

A total of 378,832,096 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 382,645,112 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.023 billion against Rs12.331 billion the previous day.

As many as 524 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 248 of them recorded gain and 244 sustained losses whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 41,617,500 shares and price per share of Rs18.80, Ghani Glo HOl with a volume of 32,742,500 and price per share of Rs40.05 and Bycp Petroleum with volume of 21,733,500 and price per share of Rs10.03.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs849 per share, closing atRs 18849. Rafhan Maize was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs249, closing at Rs10499. Philip Morris Pak recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 72.39 per share, closing at Rs912.51 followed by Blessed Tex, the prices of which declined by Rs32 per share, closing at Rs418.

