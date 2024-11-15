PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 571 More Points
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 571.75 points, a positive change of 0.61 percent, closing at 94,763.64 points as compared to 94,191.89 points on the last trading day
A total of 893,170,249 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,084,344,207 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.811 billion against Rs. 32.680 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 473 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 204 of them recorded gains and 204 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 65 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 77,999,077 shares at Rs 1.34 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 70,721,702 shares at Rs 11.61 per share and Hascol petrol with 55,501,231 shares at Rs.8.24 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.279.82 per share price, closing at Rs 19,185.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan National Shipping Corporation with Rs 29.88 rise in its per share price to Rs 337.99.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 42.47 per share closing at Rs 720.23 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 39.19 decline to close at Rs 376.87.
