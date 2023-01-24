PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 612 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 612.06 points, a positive change of 1.59 percent, closing at 39,055.65 against 38,443.59 points the previous day.

A total of 179,760,927 shares were traded during the day as compared to 81,287,333 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.368 billion against Rs 2.809 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 326 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 225 of them recorded gains and 74 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Petroleum with 13,159,970 shares at Rs 78.15 per share, Maple Leaf with 12,487,144 shares at Rs 20.50 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 11,869,660 shares at Rs 1.14 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 146.67 per share price, closing at Rs 2,130.00, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton with a Rs 48.75 rise in its per share price to Rs 698.75.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 82.00 per share closing at Rs 1,018.00, followed by Wah-Noble with Rs.11.45 declines to close at Rs147.50.