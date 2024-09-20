Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 615 More Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 615 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 615.16 more points, a positive change of 0.76 percent, closing at 82,074.45 points against 81,459.29 points on the last working day.

A total of 482,373,803 shares were traded during the day as compared to 459,037,985 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.188 billion against Rs. 18.610 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 195 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 62 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were First Capital Securities with 31,588,613 shares at Rs2.76 per share, Oil and Gas Development with 29,408,063 shares at Rs 141.29 per share and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim with 28,625,529 shares at

Rs 44.36 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 107.92 per share price, closing at Rs 17,616.25, whereas the runner-up was Service Industries Limited with Rs 67.09 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,149.79.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 31.79 per share closing at Rs 1,625.94 followed by ZIL Limited with Rs 23.53 decline to close at Rs 215.70.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Bin Qasim Gas Market Share Top ZIL Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Service Industries Limited Billion

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

43 minutes ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

46 minutes ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

7 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

10 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

22 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Business