PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 615 More Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 615.16 more points, a positive change of 0.76 percent, closing at 82,074.45 points against 81,459.29 points on the last working day.
A total of 482,373,803 shares were traded during the day as compared to 459,037,985 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.188 billion against Rs. 18.610 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 195 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 62 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were First Capital Securities with 31,588,613 shares at Rs2.76 per share, Oil and Gas Development with 29,408,063 shares at Rs 141.29 per share and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim with 28,625,529 shares at
Rs 44.36 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 107.92 per share price, closing at Rs 17,616.25, whereas the runner-up was Service Industries Limited with Rs 67.09 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,149.79.
Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 31.79 per share closing at Rs 1,625.94 followed by ZIL Limited with Rs 23.53 decline to close at Rs 215.70.
