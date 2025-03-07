Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 685 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 685 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 685.52 points, a positive change of 0.60 percent, closing at 114,398.70 points as compared to 113,713.18 points on the last trading day.

A total of 404,365,056 shares were traded during the day as compared to 373,093,763 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs27.842 billion against Rs26.249 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,219 of them recorded gains and 151 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 63 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fauji Cement with 57,215,949 shares at Rs45.99 per share, Sui South Gas with 23,758,961 shares at Rs35.50 per share and Maple Leaf with 22,469,287 shares at Rs56.63 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs151.15 per share closing at Rs23,320.15 whereas runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs83.25 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,886.94.

JDW Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs38.84 per share price, closing at Rs779.16, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited with Rs34.70 decline in its per share price to Rs1,434.52.

