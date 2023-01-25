PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 729 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on the third consecutive day on Wednesday, gaining 729.25 points, a positive change of 1.87 percent, closing at 39,784.90 against 39,055.65 points the previous day.

A total of 269,493,715 shares were traded during the day as compared to 179,760,927 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 10.574 billion against Rs. 6.368 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 339 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 225 of them recorded gains and 92 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 20,618,001 shares at Rs 1.19 per share, TPL Properties with 14,463,924 shares at Rs 15.99 per share, and Pak Petroleum with 13,282,160 shares at Rs. 80.17 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 485.91 per share price, closing at Rs 8,381.75, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Tex with a Rs 476.35 rise in its per share price to Rs. 1,094.35.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 42.72 per share closing at Rs 527.03, followed by Ismail Ind with Rs. 37.50 declines to close at Rs. 462.50.