UrduPoint.com

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 743 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 08:27 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 743 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 743.27 points, a positive change of 1.78 percent, closing at 42,466.59 points against 41,723.32 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 743.27 points, a positive change of 1.78 percent, closing at 42,466.59 points against 41,723.32 points the previous day.

A total of 367,356,809 shares were traded during the day as compared to 297,773,210 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.13.590 billion against Rs.12.072 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 243 of them recorded gains and 86 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 35,163,820 shares at Rs 1.34 per share Hascol petrol with 25,253,500 shares at Rs 6.23 per share, and Oil and Gas Dev. with 18,217,949 shares at Rs 105.95 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.219.99 per share price, closing at Rs.5,534.99, whereas the runner-up was Goodluck Ind. with a Rs 55.64 rise in its per share price to Rs.797.55.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 44.00 per share closing at Rs.1,056.00; followed by Sapphire Tex with Rs 31.73 decline to close at Rs 955.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Gas Share Goodluck Industries Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in A ..

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in Abu Dhabi with wide-scale parti ..

14 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

15 minutes ago
 White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

21 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern ..

Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern districts

19 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Ru ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Missile, IT Industries

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.