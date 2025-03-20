PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 795 More Points
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 08:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 795.74 points, a positive change of 0.67 percent, closing at 118,769.77 points as compared to 117,974.03 points on the last trading day.
A total of 667,875,803 shares were traded during the day as compared to 544,200,130 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs38.525 billion against Rs32.310 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 205 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 163,976,906 shares at Rs8.21 per share, Bank of Punjab with 45,899,654 shares at Rs11.63 per share and Pak Refinery with 45,149,230 shares at Rs39.13 per share.
Mari Energies Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs57.72 per share closing at Rs700.09 whereas runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs55.45 rise in its share price to close at Rs977.46.
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs23.20 per share price, closing at Rs1,126.86, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs18.41 decline in its per share price to Rs7,383.92.
