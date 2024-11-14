PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 836 More Points
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 836.47 points, a positive change of 0.90 percent, closing at 94,191.89 points as compared to 93,355.43 points on the last trading day.
A total of 1,084,344,207 shares were traded during the day as compared to 807,067,924 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 32.680 billion against Rs.31.688 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 465 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 262 of them recorded gains and 147 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 177,393,273 shares at Rs 1.38 per share, Hascol petrol with 59,224,094 shares at Rs 8.21 per share and Tree Battery Limited with 47,940,702 shares at Rs.15.81 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.299.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,900.00, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs 68.74 rise in its per share price to Rs 899.98.
Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 67.74 per share closing at Rs 707.26 followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 37.45 decline to close at Rs 790.22.
