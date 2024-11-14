Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 836 More Points

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 836 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 836.47 points, a positive change of 0.90 percent, closing at 94,191.89 points as compared to 93,355.43 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,084,344,207 shares were traded during the day as compared to 807,067,924 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 32.680 billion against Rs.31.688 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 465 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 262 of them recorded gains and 147 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 177,393,273 shares at Rs 1.38 per share, Hascol petrol with 59,224,094 shares at Rs 8.21 per share and Tree Battery Limited with 47,940,702 shares at Rs.15.81 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.299.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,900.00, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs 68.74 rise in its per share price to Rs 899.98.

Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 67.74 per share closing at Rs 707.26 followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 37.45 decline to close at Rs 790.22.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited PIA Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

1 hour ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

4 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

5 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

17 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

17 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

18 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business