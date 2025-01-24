PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 842 More Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 842.70 more points, a positive change of 0.74 percent, closing at 114,880.49 points as compared to 114,037.79 points on the last trading day.
A total of 632,039,226 shares were traded during the day as compared to 675,540,473 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs37.800 billion against Rs. 30.469 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,226 of them recorded gains and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 61,454,571 shares at Rs 7.71 per share, Sui South Gas with 57,677,562 shares at Rs.43.92 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 33,767,457 shares at Rs.1.79 per share.
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs72.18 per share closing at Rs 1,220.00 whereas runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with Rs 24.71 rise in its share price to close at Rs.928.98.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.199.33 per share price, closing at Rs 3,092.46, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 90.01 rise in its per share price to Rs.21,599.99.
Recent Stories
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 842 more points2 minutes ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
PRGMEA wants swift measures to strengthen OHS standards in industry12 minutes ago
-
IPO-Pakistan, NCA collaborate for Intellectual Property Rights awareness52 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1705 against USD Friday2 hours ago
-
ICCI-Riphah University to host conference on “Business challenges, opportunities”2 hours ago
-
China issues 4.72 trillion yuan in new local gov't bonds in 20242 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs 2,900 per tola2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation goes down by 0.77pc, decelerates to 0.52pc on YoY basis3 hours ago
-
Cabinet Committee briefed on rightsizing of Revenue Division, MoPA&SS4 hours ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 9.43% to $30.901 in 1HFY20245 hours ago
-
Ahsan vows to elevate Pakistan’s satellite technology, launch 15 space shuttles in five years5 hours ago