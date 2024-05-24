PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 868 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with a bullish trend on Friday and gained 868.56 points, a positive change of 1.16 per cent, closing at 75,983.04 points against 75,114.47 points the previous day.
A total of 609,848,980 shares valuing Rs 23.580 billion were traded during the day as compared to 758,944,398 shares valuing Rs 16.708 billion the previous day.
As many as 382 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 215 of them recorded gains and 144 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 130,069,373 shares at Rs 5.
21 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 50,574,182 shares at Rs 1.42 per share and Dewan Cement with 28,324,001 shares at Rs 10.49 per share.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 102.72 per share price, closing at Rs 1,472.50, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs 49.66 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,836.07.
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 32.07 per share closing at Rs 567.84, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs 30.00 decline to close at Rs 7,970.00.
