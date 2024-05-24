Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 868 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 868 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with a bullish trend on Friday and gained 868.56 points, a positive change of 1.16 per cent, closing at 75,983.04 points against 75,114.47 points the previous day.

A total of 609,848,980 shares valuing Rs 23.580 billion were traded during the day as compared to 758,944,398 shares valuing Rs 16.708 billion the previous day.

As many as 382 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 215 of them recorded gains and 144 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 130,069,373 shares at Rs 5.

21 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 50,574,182 shares at Rs 1.42 per share and Dewan Cement with 28,324,001 shares at Rs 10.49 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 102.72 per share price, closing at Rs 1,472.50, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs 49.66 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,836.07.

Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 32.07 per share closing at Rs 567.84, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs 30.00 decline to close at Rs 7,970.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Dewan Cement Limited Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mari Petroleum Company Limited K-Electric Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

2 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

2 hours ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

5 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

5 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

19 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

19 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

19 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business