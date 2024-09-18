PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 970 More Points
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 970.20 more points, a positive change of 1.22 percent, closing at 80,461.34 points against 79,491.14 points on the last working day.
A total of 400,195,963 shares were traded during the day as compared to 536,187,271 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.904 billion against Rs. 8.911 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 186 of them recorded gains and 199 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 32,229,775 shares at Rs 1.36 per share, TRG Pak Limited with 22,086,988 shares at Rs 59.90 per share and Pace (Pak) Limited with 19,649,769 shares at Rs 6.94 per share.
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 57.88 per share price, closing at Rs 1,148.77 , whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs 41.59 rise in its per share price to Rs 457.49.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 182.77 per share closing at Rs 17,367.23 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 121.42 decline to close at Rs 1,300.10.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan's business leaders greet ‘Int'l, Tourism Expo in Tajikistan’2 hours ago
-
Food commodities valued at %$1.011 bln exported in 2 months2 hours ago
-
NADRA facilitation center starts working at ICCI2 hours ago
-
POL imports up by 22.73% in two months2 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.300 per tola to Rs.267,7003 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 20249 hours ago
-
3 days ‘International Tourism Exhibition, 2024 to be held in Tajikistan24 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 20241 day ago