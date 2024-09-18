Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 970 More Points

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 970 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 970.20 more points, a positive change of 1.22 percent, closing at 80,461.34 points against 79,491.14 points on the last working day.

A total of 400,195,963 shares were traded during the day as compared to 536,187,271 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.904 billion against Rs. 8.911 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 186 of them recorded gains and 199 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 32,229,775 shares at Rs 1.36 per share, TRG Pak Limited with 22,086,988 shares at Rs 59.90 per share and Pace (Pak) Limited with 19,649,769 shares at Rs 6.94 per share.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 57.88 per share price, closing at Rs 1,148.77 , whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs 41.59 rise in its per share price to Rs 457.49.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 182.77 per share closing at Rs 17,367.23 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 121.42 decline to close at Rs 1,300.10.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mari Petroleum Company Limited TRG Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

4 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

5 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

9 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 day ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 day ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business