PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 970 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 970.20 more points, a positive change of 1.22 percent, closing at 80,461.34 points against 79,491.14 points on the last working day.

A total of 400,195,963 shares were traded during the day as compared to 536,187,271 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.904 billion against Rs. 8.911 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 186 of them recorded gains and 199 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 32,229,775 shares at Rs 1.36 per share, TRG Pak Limited with 22,086,988 shares at Rs 59.90 per share and Pace (Pak) Limited with 19,649,769 shares at Rs 6.94 per share.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 57.88 per share price, closing at Rs 1,148.77 , whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs 41.59 rise in its per share price to Rs 457.49.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 182.77 per share closing at Rs 17,367.23 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 121.42 decline to close at Rs 1,300.10.