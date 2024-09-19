PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 997 More Points
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 997.95 more points, a positive change of 1.24 percent, closing at 81,459.29 points against 80,461.34 points on the last working day.
A total of 459,037,985 shares were traded during the day as compared to 400,195,963 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.610 billion against Rs. 15.904 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 469 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 145 of them recorded gains and 239 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 85 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 35,184,576 shares at Rs 8.01 per share, K-Electric Limited with 23,819,654 shares at Rs 3.99 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 22,930,170 shares at Rs 1.33 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 141.10 per share price, closing at Rs 17,508.33 , whereas the runner-up was Luck Cement Industries Limited with Rs 60.73 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,075.91.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 77.07 per share closing at Rs 822.91 followed by Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs 46.55 decline to close at Rs 479.57.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim17 seconds ago
-
Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister meets Jam Kamal Khan10 minutes ago
-
National economy inching towards ‘growth’ from stability: PM’s Coordinator2 hours ago
-
Food imports decline by 18.15% in first two months FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.268,5004 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 20248 hours ago
-
First phase of FCCI election completes17 hours ago