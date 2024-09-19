Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 997 More Points

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 997 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 997.95 more points, a positive change of 1.24 percent, closing at 81,459.29 points against 80,461.34 points on the last working day.

A total of 459,037,985 shares were traded during the day as compared to 400,195,963 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.610 billion against Rs. 15.904 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 469 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 145 of them recorded gains and 239 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 85 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 35,184,576 shares at Rs 8.01 per share, K-Electric Limited with 23,819,654 shares at Rs 3.99 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 22,930,170 shares at Rs 1.33 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 141.10 per share price, closing at Rs 17,508.33 , whereas the runner-up was Luck Cement Industries Limited with Rs 60.73 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,075.91.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 77.07 per share closing at Rs 822.91 followed by Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs 46.55 decline to close at Rs 479.57.

